June Fay Huff, 82
June Fay Huff, 82, of Williston, North Dakota, entered her forever home in Heaven on February 20, 2021.
June was born on November 27, 1938 at the family farm south of White Earth, North Dakota, to the late Leonard George Smith and Alida Melinda (Hauskey) Smith. They moved to the Williston area when she was just one year old, and lived on the family farm northeast of Williston. The youngest of three girls, she attended Palmer School in Pherrin Township until the sixth grade when they moved into the town Williston. She graduated from Williston High School with the WHS Class of ‘56.
She met Harvey Huff in 1964 and during their marriage they lived in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska, settling back in Williston in 1971 where they lived until her death.
Her greatest love and joy in her life were her children, grandchildren, and family. Although they all moved into their own lives and separate states, they never lost the closeness they had growing up, remaining “a family of friends.”
Throughout her life and career, June relished in the freedom and fun she had in trying something new.
She was a beloved Wife, Mother of four, Grandmother of five, Great-Grandmother of nine, Great-Great Grandmother to one, an Auntie, a mentor, and a friend to many.
Through the decades of her work and volunteer service serving the Williston community and Mooseheart Charities, she inspired and touched countless lives. She always had a helping hand, a story, a recipe or cooking shortcut, a joke, a hearty laugh, and a hug for nearly everyone.
She is best known to the locals in Williston for her home-style cooking! She owned ‘Looney June’s Husky House Café’ for many years, and then began at the Castle Café in Service Drug in 1984, working up to manager before she retired in 2004. Daily specials, fresh homemade Soup-of-the-Day, fresh pies and cookies, and oh my, those hot fresh Caramel Rolls every morning!
After she retired from Service Drug in 2004, she continued to work part-time for another twelve years as Gaming Auditor and volunteered (often several evenings a week) in the kitchen, cooking for special weddings, holiday dinners, birthday parties, and special weekend dinners, making sure the gravy was always done just right, and showing the other Moose volunteers more of her kitchen wizardry. She shared her cooking secrets with hundreds and hundreds of people. Her cooking was amazing, and her children will pass along many of those “Mom’s Café” kitchen tricks to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was incredibly committed to the Moose Lodge and Mooseheart Charities, and she served as several different elected officer positions for the Women of the Moose throughout the years, attending conventions across the United States and giving herself fully to helping others.
June is survived by her husband, Harvey Huff, Daughter DebraLee (Harmon) Koblos and her husband Steve, Son Kevin Renville and his wife Jennifer, Daughter Darla (Long) Scheuerman and her husband Jack, Son, Leon Huff and his wife Jenny; Grandchildren Jacob (and Melissa) Koblos, Jessica (and Christian) Lack, Korryn Kerns (and Tyler Bay); Great-Grandchildren Patrick Newby, Daniel Newby, Ramey Albrethsen, Sophia Lack, Finnley Lack, Eris Wert, and Dane Wert; Great-Great Granddaughter Carmen Newby; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.
She was predeceased by her Mother and Father, Leonard and Alida Smith; Sisters Ada Larson and Rose Ortloff; Granddaughter Carmen Bisbee, and Grandson Joshua Kerns.
She requested to have no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to June’s favorite charity:
Mooseheart Charities
155 S International Dr.
Mooseheart, IL 60539
(630) 966-2200
Cards (and memories of her) can be sent to the family at:
P.O. Box 1042
Williston, ND 58802-1042
The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to everyone from our hometown of Williston that has shown her so much love and joy over her lifetime.
There are so many friends and customers that gave her tremendous joy. Thank you for loving our mother. Thank you for making her laugh. Thank you for being part of her journey.
