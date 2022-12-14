Julie Stockman, 59 Dec 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julie Stockman, 59, passed away on December 12th, 2022 in her sleep. The family will have a private memorial service in Williston this Spring.To share memories of Julie, view her full obituary and leave online condolences, visit, www.eastgatefuneral.com. To plant a tree in memory of Julie Stockman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Julie Stockman Memorial Service Sleep Condolence Pass Away Obituary Memory Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 20 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Williston elementary school principal suspended Woman found dead in Buford, suspect at large Two police officers involved in gunfire incident near Walmart Officers and suspect identities released in Walmart shooting incident Watford City man pled guilty to felonies in $2.4 million oil skimming case WTCS launches their own girls basketball team, secures win against Ray Williston and Sidney residents expecting big winter storm ConnectUs Therapy announces new nonprofit foundation, celebrates one-year anniversary Trenton Tigers get revenge on Crusaders Williston bar brawl leads police on foot chase