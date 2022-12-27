Julie Ann Azar, 59

Julie Ann Azar, 59, of Williston, passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Williston, peacefully, surrounded by her family. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Lutheran Brethren Church in Williston. Pastor Ron Erickson will officiate. Cremation will follow the service. Inurnment will be in the spring of 2023 at the Vida Cemetery, Vida, MT. A family service open to the public will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.



