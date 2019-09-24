Julia (Julie) Mae McBride, 74
Julia (Julie) Mae McBride, 74, of Bismarck, ND passed away on September 23, 2019
at Miller Pointe Nursing Home, Mandan, ND. She entered her Heavenly Home from complications with her struggle with diabetes.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 10:30 a.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 601 N 4th St, Bismarck, with Canon Hal Weidman officiating.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 25, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.
Burial will be held at 5:00 pm at Riverview Cemetery, Williston.
Julie was born in Williston, ND on December 5, 1944 to Andrew and Beryl (Brodrick) McBride, the youngest of their three children. She attended Eloise Halvorson’s kindergarten, Central grade school and graduated from Williston High School with the “Class of 1962”. She was a proud “Coyote” and was the best class alumni facilitator for the Class of ‘62. Julie graduated from The Joseph’s School of Cosmetology in Fargo, ND.
Julie began her career in Williston at the salon in the Plainsman Hotel. Her career continued at Herberger’s in Fargo, Service Drug in Williston and she retired from Plaza Drug in Bismarck.
A dedicated member of St. George’s Episcopal Church, she served in many capacities throughout the years. She shared her talents and gifts graciously and constantly.
A new adventure in her retirement was the opportunity to work at the ND State Capital during the legislative sessions. She often provided her counterparts with a variety of her home baked goods.
Traveling expeditions with classmates of WHS 1962 were always a highlight and memory maker, especially San Diego, Monterey, Reno, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Madeline Island, Wis. and Mexico to name a few.
Her fluent and distinctive left-handed writings of notes and letters were always a gift to receive.
Julie is survived by her brother Ray (Kathy) McBride, Mukwonago, Wis., her cousins, DeNee Hansen, Fort Dodge, Iowa, Rev. James McBride, Maple Grove, Mn., Bill(Sara) Peterson, Denver, Co., Julie(Don) Sheik, St. Paul, MN., Mary(Mike) Henne, Audubon, MN., Nancy(Tim)Kersten, Eau Claire, Wis., Dee(Mike) Stanley, Oneida, SD., Meghan Stanley, Sioux Falls, SD., Alex Stanley, Laverne, MN, Bryan Stanley, Moorhead, MN, Willie Klingenberg, George, Iowa along with many friends. She will be dearly missed and her friendship will always be cherished.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Margaret Jean Stanley, her niece, Kayleen Klingenberg, and her brother-in-law Harley Stanley.
A heartfelt thank you to the compassionate and tender care Julie received from Miller Pointe and Hospice. Memorials may be given to St. George’s Episcopal Church, 601 N 4th St., Bismarck, Williston Coyote Foundation-Class of 1962, P.O. Box 1407, Williston, ND, or Hospice.
