Julia Bennett, 91, of Williston, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday evening, January 20, 2022 under the care of hospice.
Julia Caroline Bennett, 91, of Williston passed away in her home on January 20, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Her daughter Sherry was able to be a loving caregiver to Julia and Harvey the last few years.
Julia was born on October 11, 1930 to Milton and Bertina (Ostlund) Rice. She was the fourth child of eleven. She grew up on the family farm, where she helped her mother with the younger children, worked in the fields, and spent time with her family. Julia attended grade school at Renville School and later graduated from Mohall High School in 1948.
On March 17, 1951, Julia married Harvey E. Bennett at Zion Lutheran Church in Mohall. They made their home in Ray, ND. Harvey and Julie were blessed with two daughters, Sherry Lynn and Carolyn Rae. The family moved to Columbus and later to Minot. During this time Julia taught Kindergarten, was a 4-H Leader, taught Confirmation classes, and helped Harvey with bookkeeping for their businesses.
After their children graduated high school in Minot, Harvey and Julia moved to Williston. Where they ran several successful businesses, HJ Discount Gas, HJ Carwash, and HJ Electric. The couple enjoyed square dancing, traveling, fishing, and playing cards or Rummikub with family and friends.
During Julia’s life she was a very active member of her church. She was a member of the State Line Square Dancing Club. She was also a speaker for Christian Women’s Club. Julia and Harvey were active in many groups and organizations throughout their lives, they held offices, attended conventions, and helped run so many things.
Julia’s greatest joy was being a grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Anello, Ryan, Angela, Sara (Carolyn) and Nichole (Sherry). Julia and Harvey attended Christmas programs, school concerts, ball games, and as many other of the grandchildren’s events as they could get to.
In 2003, Julie became a great grandma. She loved seeing and playing with her great grandchildren, Teagan, Leila, Alivia, and Savaily (Nichole). Later through marriage she gained four more great granddaughters Lanie, Nia, Jaeda, and Jetta. In March of 2022, Julie would have earned the title great great grandma.
Julia is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Alice, Bennie, Paul, Myrtle, and Elaine, husband, Harvey E, infants, Terri Ann, Ronald Eugene, and Larry Mitchell, daughter, Carolyn Rae, and granddaughter, Anello Rae.
