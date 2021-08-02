Julaine Zavalney, 92, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021 at her home in Williston.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate. The service will be livestreamed. You can click on the link on our website eversoncoughlin.com to watch the service. Cremation will follow the funeral service and interment will take place at a later date.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 3, from noon until 6:00 PM, and on Wednesday for the hour preceding the service at the church. Friends are welcome to attend a family service on Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home.
Julaine (Severtsen) Zavalney was born to Ole and Clara (Knutson) Severtsen on October 12, 1928, in Zahl, ND.
She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. She received her schooling in Zahl and graduated from Zahl High School in 1946. Following high school, she attended Interstate Business College in Fargo.
She married Albert Zavalney on October 31, 1953, in Zahl, ND. In 1956, Obbie and Julaine moved into their home in Williston, where they raised their children, Greg and Zona. Julaine continued to live there for 32 years following the sudden death of her husband, Obbie in 1983.
She then moved to Golden Estates in 2015 where she resided until her passing.
Julaine was employed at Farmers Union Grain and Supply. She then became employed at the Williston Cooperative Credit Union where she worked for 31 years. She also worked part-time as the bookkeeper for Williston Machine Works, the Zavalney family business. She continued to run the Machine Shop after Obbie’s death in 1983 for 12 years. Being a very meticulous bookkeeper, she made sure everything was balanced to the penny.
She was a member of Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and held several positions with the Women of Life. She was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Julaine cherished the bonds she held with her close family and friends over the years. She was especially proud of her granddaughters Allison, Miranda, and Cari. She loved her new title as Great-Grandma to Laiken, Macie, and McHale.
Over the years, Julaine enjoyed reading, puzzling, playing bridge, pinochle, and visiting with her many friends. Blacktail Dam was her happy place for 54 years where she loved spending time and creating memories with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, her parents Ole and Clara Severtsen, brothers Irving (Alpha), Sylvan (Allene), Duane, sister LaVon (Barney) Malusky, a sister-in-law Christine Severtsen, and an infant sister Sylvia.
She is survived by her two children Greg Zavalney, and Zona (Rick) Bjornson; three granddaughters Allison Bjornson, Miranda (Matt) Fleck, and Cari (Levi) Solem; three great-grandchildren Laiken, Macie, and McHale Fleck; and honorary uncle, Gary Bickel; all of Williston, ND. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
We want to give a special thanks to her special caregivers Tonya, Tracy, Kaia, and CHI home health caregivers for the amazing care you gave mom during the last 7 months.
In lieu of flowers, you may give to the Thursday Musical Duane Severtsen International Music Camp scholarship, or a charity of your choice.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Julaine or leave condolence for her family. Julaine’s funeral service will be live streamed, the link will be live approximately five minutes before service time at www.eversoncoughlin.com
The Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home is caring for the family.