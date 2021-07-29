Julaine Zavalney, 92, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021 at her home in Williston.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate. The service will be livestreamed. You can click on the link on our website eversoncoughlin.com to watch the service. Cremation will follow the funeral service and interment will take place at a later date.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 3, from noon until 6:00 PM, and on Wednesday for the hour preceding the service at the church. Friends are welcome to attend a family service on Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home.
