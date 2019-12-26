Judy Wiedmer, 76
Judy Wiedmer, 76, of Piedmont, SD, formerly of Williston, ND, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Hogan House in Piedmont, SD.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston. Pastor Mike Skor will officiate and interment will be in the family lot at Riverview Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Friday from 9:00 AM until noon.