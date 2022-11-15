Judy Joyce (Larson) Nevell passed away on November 7th, 2022 at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with cancer. She died peacefully at the Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene, Oregon, surrounded by loved ones.
Judy was born on May 23rd, 1953 in Williston, North Dakota, where she grew up and graduated from Williston High School in 1971. As a natural born teacher through every phase of her life, she was a high school business education teacher for 28 years, having received her undergraduate degree at the University of North Dakota and a Master’s in Education at Oregon State University. After retirement, she shifted her skills to teaching the art and science of duplicate bridge. Sharing the passion of her favorite hobby and pastime quickly resulted in her rise as a pillar of expertise and a key member of ladies bridge trips to the Oregon coast and mountains.
After meeting the love of her life, Bill, in a college class, she married and entered her favorite role in life, being a mother to her daughter, Alyssa. Judy was a dedicated mother who staunchly supported her daughter in all of her ventures and passions over the years, from horse shows to earning a graduate degree. Judy was a strong, intelligent, funny, and giving person who cared deeply for the people in her life during all of her years.
Judy is survived by her husband, Bill; her daughter, Alyssa Nevell, (Jonathan), Seattle WA; sisters Marilynn Simpson, Tampa, FL, Kathryn Oksol, Williston, ND, and Janet Larson, Knoxville, TN; father-in-law and mother-in-law Skip and Grace Nevell; brother-in-law David Nevell & family; cousins; and several nieces and nephews. Her first grandchild, Levi Ross-Nevell is due in January, whom she will surely watch over with love and protection.
She was predeceased by her parents, Gwen and Roger, and niece, Sonja Taylor.
Arrangements provided by Musgrove Funeral Home in Eugene, and a private service held at Temple Beth Israel in Eugene.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Judy’s honor should please do so to the Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene, Oregon.
