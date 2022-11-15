221116-obit-Nevell

Judy Joyce (Larson) Nevell passed away on November 7th, 2022 at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with cancer. She died peacefully at the Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene, Oregon, surrounded by loved ones.

Judy was born on May 23rd, 1953 in Williston, North Dakota, where she grew up and graduated from Williston High School in 1971. As a natural born teacher through every phase of her life, she was a high school business education teacher for 28 years, having received her undergraduate degree at the University of North Dakota and a Master’s in Education at Oregon State University. After retirement, she shifted her skills to teaching the art and science of duplicate bridge. Sharing the passion of her favorite hobby and pastime quickly resulted in her rise as a pillar of expertise and a key member of ladies bridge trips to the Oregon coast and mountains.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Nevell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments