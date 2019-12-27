Judy Faye Wiedmer, 76

Judy Faye Wiedmer, age 76, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019, in Rapid City, SD. Judy was born on November 5, 1943, in Rugby North Dakota, to Nels and Leona (Marlenee) Lund. Judy spent her childhood years in Tioga, where she graduated from high school. Following high school Judy married the love of her life, Rueben Wiedmer. Rueben’s oilfield career led them to Williston in 1976, where they settled and eventually built their custom home and raised their three children; Darcy, Shelly and Lanelle. Judy was employed at various jobs in Williston but her favorite was where she ventured into a wallpapering business with her best friend Wanda Dokken. They took pride in beautifying many homes and shared many entertaining stories -- they were quite the team and took on some challenging tasks!
When Judy and Rueben became empty nesters they enjoyed travelling in their 5th wheel for the winters to Arizona and Texas. Upon Rueben’s passing, Judy made her permanent home in Mission Texas, where she enjoyed the sunshine, a good “happy hour” and visiting with her many friends. Judy especially enjoyed times spent with her friend and companion for many years, Duane Gustafson.
Everyone who knew Judy knew she was the life of the party. She was always up for a game of golf and finding her golf cart was never a problem because of the displayed “God Bless Johnny Cash” sticker that she laughed about and showed off. Judy proudly opened up her home to many shuffleboard and washer game competitions and she was a tough one to beat! It was always a great time and she enjoyed humoring her friends and family with her own style of wit and fun nature. She will be fondly remembered for her contagious laugh, her beautiful smile and her can-do attitude, even in her recent months when her health declined. Judy was very proud of her five beautiful granddaughters and loved them very much! Mom gave Darcy the best Birthday gift of all, by spending Christmas with Jesus and Dad in Heaven!
Judy is survived by her children, Darcy Wiedmer of Sharpsburg Georgia; Shelly Lutz (Dennis Pederson) of Williston and her daughters Amber, Kylie and Lauren; Lanelle Crosswait of Rapid City, SD and her daughters Hailey and Danica; two brothers, Dennis (Mabel) Lund of Loveland, CO and Richard (Kitty) Lund of Portland, OR, and several nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Rueben Wiedmer, her parents Nels and Leona Lund, her sister Darlene Trones, and many dear lifelong friends.
Funeral services will take place at the New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston on January 3rd at 2:00 p.m.
Memories in honor of Judy may be made to Upper Missouri Ministries, 12601 58th Street, Epping, ND 58843.