Judy Falcon, 76
Judy Falcon, 76, of Trenton, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday evening, January 2, 2021.
Judy Yvonne Falcon was born on February 2, 1944 in Salinas, California to Robert and Emma (Slater) Turcotte. The family made their home in Trenton where Judy was raised and educated in Trenton School. She was a tribal member of Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians who took great pride in her heritage.
On September 4, 1965 Judy was united in marriage, to the love of her life, Charles “Charlie” Falcon in Watford City, North Dakota. They celebrated 41 years of marriage. Judy and Charles raised their five beautiful children at their home in Trenton. Besides being a wonderful homemaker, Judy had numerous positions as a health care worker. In her early years she worked at Mercy Hospital as an aide. She also helped her mother in-law with home dialysis in earlier years. She enjoyed cooking, she had many positions doing what she loved. She was a cook at Trenton Indian Service Center, Kensington and Trenton School. Judy retired as a receptionist at TISA in 2016.
In Judy’s early years she was a volunteer fireman for the Trenton Fire Department for many years. She was a member of the Williston Basin Indian Club, Moose Lodge Williston chapter 252, and Trenton Senior Center.
Judy enjoyed making crafts. There was not a craft she could not make. She was most known for her sewing, crocheting, cake decorating and her Native American bead work. She was given the name “best hooker in Trenton” from a good friend and well-respected man in the community, Gene Lindsey. She was an avid Bingo player and casino enthusiast. She enjoyed going to yard sales and attending auctions with Charlie in her early years. She had a love for music and dancing. But of all, her greatest love was spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Judy is survived by her two sons; Rubin Indriadson of Mandan and Billy Joe Sr. (Juanita) Falcon of Rosebud, South Dakota; three daughters, Sheila (Kent) Bjerke of Williston, Carla (Phillip) Grile of Williston and Ruby DeCoteau (significant other, Frank) of Dunseith, North Dakota; Eighteen grandchildren, Twenty seven great grandchildren, Ten great great grandchildren; her brother Ted (Rena Mae) Turcotte of Trenton; her sisters, Dinah Elton of Lynd, Minnesota and Connie (Archie) Lynch of Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles; parents, Robert and Emma; Granddaughter, Ashley DeCoteau; brothers, Elton, Larry “Sunnyman” and Jim “Jughead”; and her sisters, June, Marion “Fea” and Barbra.
