Judy Falcon, 76
Judy Falcon, 76, of Trenton, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday evening, January 2, 2021.
Her Funeral will be celebrated Thursday morning, January 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Rev. Ross Reinhiller will officiate and interment will follow in the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton. Cremation has taken place.
A family service, open to family and friends will be held Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is required.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the Funeral at the Church on Thursday.
