Judy Falcon, 76

Judy Falcon, 76, of Trenton, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday evening, January 2, 2021.

Her Funeral will be celebrated Thursday morning, January 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Rev. Ross Reinhiller will officiate and interment will follow in the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton. Cremation has taken place.

A family service, open to family and friends will be held Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.

Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is required.

Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the Funeral at the Church on Thursday.

The service for Judy will be recorded. Go to our Website Everson Coughlin Funeral Home, and click on Live Webcast: watch event to watch the service.

A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Judy or leave condolences for her family.

Service information

Jan 6
Visitation
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
9:00AM-7:00PM
Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel
112 4th Street East
Williston, North Dakota 58801
Jan 7
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 7, 2021
11:00AM
Faith United Methodist Church
219 1st Ave W
Williston, ND 58801
Jan 7
Graveside
Thursday, January 7, 2021
12:20PM
Trenton Cemetery
4th street east and 4th avenue east
Trenton, North Dakota 58853
