Judy Dschaak (Marmon), 67

Judy Dschaak (Marmon) passed away at her home in Boise, Idaho on October 14, 2021. No services are planned at this time.
Judy Dschaak (Marmon) was born July 12, 1954 in Williston, North Dakota.
She attended Williston High School and graduated in 1970. She later attended college in the field of occupational therapy at ND State College of Science. She was also a medical transcriptionist in the Boise area.
Judy was married to Jeff Dschaak and had three girls--Jewel, Jenny, and Jesse. Judy and Jeff were residing in Boise, Idaho at the time of her death from Covid on October 14, 2021.
Judy was also a faithful member of the Boise Christian Center in Boise, ID where she managed the sound system and activity board for the center. Judy loved to attend Bible study classes both with members and by studying on her own. Judy loved learning and studying all of her life.
She enjoyed quilting, Brazilian embroidery, macramé and crafts. The greater the challenge the more she enjoyed the projects -- sometimes creating her own original designs. She also liked to teach others and was very patient and attentive while they learned. She made friends easily.
Judy is survived by her husband Jeff and three daughters Jewel, Jenny, and Jesse and two grandchildren; one brother Ricky Marmon (Judy), one sister Penny (Keith) Brunelle .
Judy is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy, her father Lawrence (Buzz) Marmon, her oldest sister Melody, infant nephew Arlin James Brunelle; grandparents Calista & Mort Marmon; grandparents Helen & Wally Hanson; and all Aunts and Uncles from both sides of her family.
