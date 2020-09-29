Judith “Judy” Holm, 75, of Williston, passed away at her home in Williston on Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2020.
In keeping with Judy’s wishes, cremation has taken place, there will be a Celebration of Her Life at 5:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a register book at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, October 1, from 9:00 AM until service time at 5:00 PM. Due to the current pandemic, the use of facial coverings and social distancing is appreciated.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Judy or leave condolences for her family.