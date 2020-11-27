Judith Chitwood, 69
Judith Chitwood, 69 of Puyallup, Washington, passed away Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at Life Care Center in Puyallup, Washington.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Judith Elaine Chitwood was born November 19, 1950, in Williston, ND, the daughter of James Robert and Beatrice Judith (Rogness) Chitwood. She was a graduate of Alexander High School and was confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Judy was a resident of Tacoma, WA, and died Sunday, November 15, 2020, while a patient at the Care Center of Puyallup in Puyallup, WA.
She was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos and collected their memorabilia items over the years.
Judy is survived by two sisters, Sharon Bratcher and her husband Lyle of Alexander/Surprise, AZ, and Diane Netter of Aloha, OR, brother-in-law Delbert Johnson of Portland, OR; and six nieces and nephews, many first and second cousins; and Harlyn and Myrtle Oppeboen, aunt and uncle, of Tucson, AZ.
She is preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Beulah Chitwood, sister Beverly Joyce Johnson and brother Gary Zane Chitwood.
