Judith Ann Skaare, 70
On Tuesday, February 11th at 10:30 am, Judith Ann Skaare (70) of Mesa, AZ passed away due to complications from cancer.
Judy, the second of six children, was born to Rev. Dr. Jerald Thomas and Frances (Joan Wickliff) Cooney on March 18th, 1949 in Muncie, IN.
Judy was well educated, talented, and kind. She was raised on, and off, Air Force Bases around the United States, as well as abroad. She was an artist, author, entrepreneur and educator. Through her diverse talents, she created lasting memories for family, friends, and for some she hardly knew at all.
On November 1st, 1969, Judy married Francis (Frank) Stundal of Ray, ND. To this union, a son, Michael Joseph, was born on October 6th 1976. She was later united in marriage on May 22nd, 1989 to Keith L. Skaare of Williston, ND
Though Judy could name many places around the country, and some corners of the planet as, “where she was from”, she ultimately claimed NW North Dakota as her home, for the better part of 45 (plus) years. The Williston Basin is where she established roots and spent many years with her devoted husband Keith. They enjoyed sharing the beautiful landscape through camping, hiking and fishing. Their enormous backyard was a sanctuary for prairie wildlife, full of trees, flowers, songbirds, and a stunning view of a river basin. Their property was host to many gatherings and celebrations. North Dakota is where Judy found peace, the love of her life, and her church. With the roar of the recent oil boom, and the harsh winters, the couple of 30 years decided to retire to Mesa, AZ in 2016. This is where she lived the remainder of her days enjoying the warmth of the sun , her little dog (Rocky) on her lap, and a small community that embraced them like family.
Judy enjoyed many things. The writings of Agatha Christie & Louisa May Alcott, various forms of music from Brahms and Beethoven to the Beatles. She would rather watch an old B&W film with Jimmy Stewart or Audrey Hepburn than anything in the modern box office. But what she enjoyed more than anything else, was being a grandma. She was proud of those who affectionately called her “Grandma Judy”. Grandma always came prepared with a tote full of toys and packages stuffed with goodies. Being a Grandmother made her whole and complete.
Judy will be welcomed to heaven by her father Jerald Cooney, sister Jackie, sister-in-law Linda Cooney.
Judy is survived by her mother, Frances Joan Cooney; husband, Keith Skaare; son, Michael Stundal (Jenna), and two grandchildren, Mathias and Malik; her two step-children Susan (Gaylord) Granrude, and David (Lorinda) Skaare; grandchildren children Darcy Robert (Amy) Hollis Jr., Alex and Emily Skaare, and great grandchildren Ryder and Olive.
Judy is also survived by her four Cooney brothers, Jim (Shirley), Jeff (Paula), Jonathon, Javan (Suzanne), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society. Just as Judy called many places home, there will be three memorials which will take place at a later date, one in Mesa, North Dakota, and finally with her family in Missouri.