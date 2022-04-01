Juanita Semingson, 58, of Williston, passed away at CHI Saint Alexius Hospital in Bismarck on Sunday afternoon, March 20, 2022. Cremation has taken place and her family will have a celebration of life on April 2nd from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at their house at 918 1st Ave E. Family and Friends are invited to attend.
Jaunita (Merk) Semingson was born on November 9, 1963 to Eugene Merk and Anita Riewe, in Williston, North Dakota. Juanita graduated from Williston High School in 1982 and would later go on to graduate from The University of North Dakota. On April 3rd, 1987, she was united in marriage to Michael Semingson in Williston, ND.
She had a career as a Social worker and in her free time Juanita enjoyed spending time with her dog and cat. Watching Nascar Races was always a favorite pastime, as she was an avid fan of Dale Earnhardt Jr! She also loved watching and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings.
Juanita is survived by her spouse Michael Semingson; son Bryan Semingson; daughter Ashley (Ryan) Bosness; brother Karl Merk (DiAnn); grandkids, Bryson and Shaylee; aunt Susie (Darren) Kirby, Hannah (Harry) Henderson; and numerous cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anita and Eugene Merk and in-laws Gordy and Gladys Semingson.
