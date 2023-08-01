Joyce Miles, 80, of Williston, ND passed away at Bethel Lutheran Home, late Saturday night, July 29, 2023.

Her Funeral Service will be at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Pastor Kevin Beard will officiate.

To send flowers to the family of Joyce Miles, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Aug 3
Funeral Service
Thursday, August 3, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church
1024 6th St W
Williston, ND 58801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Aug 2
Visitation
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
3:00PM-7:00PM
Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel
112 4th Street East
Williston, ND 58801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Load comments