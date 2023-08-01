Joyce Miles, 80 Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joyce Miles, 80, of Williston, ND passed away at Bethel Lutheran Home, late Saturday night, July 29, 2023.Her Funeral Service will be at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Pastor Kevin Beard will officiate.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM.A full obituary will be announced.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversonfh.com to share memories of Joyce and to leave condolences for her family. To send flowers to the family of Joyce Miles, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Aug 3 Funeral Service Thursday, August 3, 2023 2:00PM-3:00PM Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church 1024 6th St W Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins. Aug 2 Visitation Wednesday, August 2, 2023 3:00PM-7:00PM Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel 112 4th Street East Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Tags Christianity Religion Load comments Most Popular Herman Named Interim Athletic Director for 2023-2024 Hinck Stepping Down as Head Volleyball Coach City Commissioners vote to demolish nuisance home Heen walks off to extend Keybirds state run Crash in Mountrail county ends in multiple charges Keybirds take second in state championship; Earn spot in regionals 2023 Babe Ruth 14 Year Old State Tournament bracket schedule Athlete of the Week Max Heen Five-year old Maylin Bell fights tumor Arrest made in accident injuring two