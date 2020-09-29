Joyce M. Janssen (Running) was born on Jan 9, 1931 in Almond MN. To Luverne and Laura (Casper) Running. She was raised on her parents farm and graduated from Graceville High School.
She married Keith L. Janssen on March 19, 1950 in Graceville MN. They later moved to North Dakota and began their time owning and running a chain of Ben Franklin Stores which they continued until they retired. They raised 2 sons and 2 daughters together and spent their time between their homes in Williston, ND and Mesa, AZ and summer weekend getaways at their cabin at Lake Metigoshe.
Joyce was always a wonderful homemaker and loved cooking and baking. She also enjoyed spending time with her many friends and was very involved with her church. Her favorite hobbies have always been quilting and sewing. She also enjoyed knitting, crochet, hardanger and other forms of needlework.
Joyce passed away on Sept. 24, 2020 at the home of her youngest daughter Pam in Beulah, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents, LuVerne and Laura (Casper) Running and her husband of 65 years, Keith Janssen.
She is survived by her 4 children Cynthia Johnson (Rick) of Mandan, ND., Lee Janssen (Bonnie) of Queen Creek, AZ, Jay Janssen (Rose) of Devils Lake, ND, and Pam Youngren (Justin) of Beulah CO. Eight grandchildren Darrell Johnson, Justin Johnson, Travis Johnson, Lisa McAndrews, Aaron Janssen, Brandon Janssen, Jennifer Johnson and Janelle Hanson: and 16 greatgrandchildren.
Interment will be on Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:00pm alongside her husband at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetary in Mandan, ND. Memorials may be sent in the memory of Joyce to either the Veterans Cemetary in Mandan, ND or the First Luthern Church in Williston, ND.