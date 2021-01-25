Joyce A. Duffey, 77
Joyce A. Duffey, 77, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Friday afternoon, January 22, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center in Williston.
Joyce’s Memorial Service will be held Wednesday morning, January 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate and interment will follow in the Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston. Cremation has taken place.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Joyce or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the Memorial Service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Due to the current pandemic, please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and use facial coverings. Friends who are unable to attend are invited to watch the service live at eversoncoughlin.com. Please find the link on Joyce’s obituary page, under events.
Joyce Ann Duffey was born June 1, 1943 in Williston, North Dakota to Borghild and Lester Schmidt. She was raised in Bonetrail at the family farm, with her four sisters and one brother. Her brother was Darrell Schmidt and her sisters were Ruby Herland, Marlene Jeannotte, Mary Schmidt, and Penney Vig. She graduated from Grenora high school in 1961.
She worked at Mercy Hospital for a while. Joyce had three children; Leslie, Rita and T-jay. She lived in Holdredge for several years and worked at the B-D factory until she retired and moved back to Williston to be closer to family.
In her spare time, she crocheted blankets, angels, and many other beautiful little things. She loved to go camping, Blacktail, and spending time with family. She moved back to Holdredge for a while to be closer to her daughter Rita and granddaughter Bailey. After a few years, she moved back to Williston and lived with her niece Alyson Dickson and her family. She had four grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and so many friends that will miss her.
She is survived by her son, Leslie French; daughter, Rita Johnson; sisters, Mary Schmidt and Penney Vig.
She is preceded in death by her parents Borghild and Lester Schmidt; her son, T-jay French; brother, Darrell Schmidt, and sisters; Ruby Herland, and Marlene Jeannotte.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.