Josh Romans obit

Joshua Romans, 30, passed away at his home in Minneapolis, MN on July 22, 2022. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.

Josh’s Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 18th ,2022 at 10:00 am at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Dean Iverson will be officiating. Inurnment will be at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. A luncheon will be held in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Hospitality Room in Williston, ND.

