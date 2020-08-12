Joshua Otteson, 35, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 11, 2020 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Agri Sports Complex at the Upper Missouri Fairgrounds in Williston. Rev. Zachariah Shipman will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from noon until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Agri on Friday. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Joshua or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.