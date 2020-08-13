Joshua Otteson, 35, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 11, 2020 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Agri Sports Complex at the Upper Missouri Fairgrounds in Williston. Rev. Zachariah Shipman will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from noon until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Agri on Friday.
Joshua Kevin Otteson, 35, of Williston walked through the gates of heaven on the afternoon of August 11, 2020.
Josh was born on March 15, 1985 in Williston to Kevin and Tammy Otteson. He was raised in Alamo, ND and graduated from Wildrose High School. He spent his days raising hell on the streets with his many friends and cousins in Alamo. Josh loved spending time at the local Cenex where his dad worked. He would pour coffee and shoot the breeze with the local farmers. One of his favorite pastimes was pulling pranks on his big sister, Trisha “AKA…Rocky the meatball!” Following High School he attended Williston State College.
He enjoyed baking in the kitchen with his Grandma Muriel, catching hell from grandpa Milo, while grandpa Frank granny Kaye would burn the tires on the way out of Alamo. Josh loved being surrounded by family and it was the most important thing in his world. Josh was cherished dearly by his mother – that boy owned her world.
Josh bartended at the Legion for many years. He grew to know and love so many people through this job. Josh truly had a passion for people it was through this job he met his wife, Amanda. Josh also worked for Whiting Oil and Gas. He had a fierce passion to learn and succeed at any obstacle the company put him through. He greatly valued his job and his co-workers.
On June 15th, 2013 Josh started dating Amanda and it didn’t take long for him to become a father to Malorie. His love for that wild girl grew every day. He had a fishing partner, a bird hunting pal, whatever the adventure they were always together. Josh’s pride and joy was a great bird hunting dog, named Ace. This dog had it made with a heated and air conditioned garage, fresh blankets, and a safe space to sleep during thunder storms. Soon to come was another great adventure of his life. On March 5th, 2018 he and Amanda welcomed their daughter Olivia into their lives. Being a father was what he was meant to do. It came easy to Josh. No matter how difficult his day was, he always walked through the door beaming with love to give his girls. June 9th, 2018 Josh married the love of his life, and on that day standing by him were all of the amazing people who shaped him into who he was meant to be. Josh spent all of his free time with his family ice fishing (his first love), pheasant hunting with his dad and keeping his lawn golf course green. The impact that Josh has made on this earth is immeasurable.
Josh is survived by his loving wife, Amanda and his beautiful daughters Malorie and Olivia; his parents, Kevin and Tammy (Tom) Otteson; sister, Trisha (Dustin) Olson; mother in law, Lisa Baker; sisters in laws, Samantha (Jon) Errecart, Amber, (Shawn) Stogner Sarah Baker, and brother in law, Steven (Jessica) Erickson; nephews Cruz, Tyke, Phoenix, Loki, Brayde, Axten and Aven; nieces, Sierra, Aeries, Lillian, Aliyah, Kirra, Piper, Jada and Audrey; he also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, and more friends than we can count.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Frank Becker; grandparents, Milo and Muriel Otteson; father in law, Jason Baker; aunts Marla and Jacque; uncles, Darren and Bob; and buddy for life, Michael Esterby.
