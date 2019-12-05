Joshua Michael Boles, 30, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away, surrounded by those who loved and cherished him on December 1st, 2019 at his home. He was born in Odessa, Texas on May 13th, 1989 to his mother – Inez Smith.
Joshua, was also known as “Josh” or “Yoshi” as called by his nieces and nephews. Josh lived with his grandparents, Lewis and Kathyrn Halbaedier and his uncle, Mike Quitt and late aunt Tammy “Nana” Quitt. He loved all the pets in the household and all the pets loved him back.
Josh graduated from Williston High School in 2007. Josh was a devoted wrestling fan; he always loved watching these matches with family, even though he knew the results before we would watch them. He also loved going to Micro-Wrestling with is “Uncle Mikey” and adopted by heart Uncle Shawn Bice. His all time favorite wrestler was Ray Mysterio. He also enjoyed all of his gaming systems, mainly Nintendo since he was a young boy. His favorite football team was the Chicago Bears. His favorite baseball team was the Chicago White Sox. He was a long time participant in the Special Olympics. He played basketball, track and field, volleyball, soccer and bowling. His absolute favorites were bowling, soccer and volleyball. Josh loved playing sports, but his favorite was getting to go to the dances and flirt with the ladies. He also enjoyed fishing with his family.
Josh was a very dedicated individual. This was seen in his work. Throughout his life, he only held two jobs, one at Cashwise and the other at Albertsons. He was very loyal to his family, friends and his places of work.
Josh was a very loving and kind soul. He absolutely adored his nieces and nephews. Everyone that met Josh instantly fell in love with him. He made a big impact on everyone, without trying. Josh was very proud of his family and friends and had a loving heart, he will be missed stupendously.
Josh is survived by his mother, Inez Smith; brothers, Johnathon (Amber) Olson, Justin (Kristen) Boles; sister, Kathyrn (Marcus) Renville; grandma and grandpa, Lewis and Kathyrn Halbaedier; uncles, Mike, Danny (Michelle) and Johnny Quitt; aunts, Paula Evanson and Bonnie Hernandez; uncle and aunt, Duane and Mary Forsberg and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his aunt, Tammy Quitt; cousin, Melissa Baumgart, great grandma and great grandpa, Inez and Mike Kambeitz and stepfather, John Smith.
His Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Friends may call at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston from 9:00 am until service time. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and leave consonances at www.fulkersons.com