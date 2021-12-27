Josephine Sophie Hastings, 83

Josephine Sophie Hastings, a Williston resident, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 83.
Josephine (Jo) was born March 28, 1938 in Belfield, ND to Mike and Agnes (Dutchuk) Gawryluk. She attended Belfield schools. She was united in marriage to Perry Hastings. They had seven children: Douglas, Daniel, Derwin, Dale, Candace, Samuel (Sam), and Joe. In the early years they lived in Watford City, ND and later moved to Williston, ND where she was a stay-at-home mother. Later, as a single mother, she began working outside the home as a waitress, then as a cook at several local restaurants, and her final work was providing in-home health care.
Jo enjoyed gardening and at one point had three large gardens! She also enjoyed canning the “fruits” of her labor. She enlisted her children and their friends to tend to her gardens. Her love for cooking extended beyond restaurants and into her home, cooking for family and friends. One of her life-long passions was fishing which she bestowed upon many. She thoroughly enjoyed fishing with several friends, her sons, and grandchildren.
Another one of her favorite pastimes was seeking out Garage sales where she’d buy treasures for herself and others, and to eventually resell at her own garage sales. She enjoyed the competition of playing bingo and cards, especially pinnacle.
Jo is survived by her sister, Sophie (Gawryluk) Boots; stepbrother, Anton Demaniow; her children, Derwin (Annette) Hastings, Dale (Kari) Hastings, Candace (Tony) Morse, Sam (Kari) Hastings, and Joe Hastings. She has 19 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Douglas and Daniel. Her parents, Agnes and Mike; brothers, Emil and Lawrence; and sister, Pauline.
The Hastings family especially thanks Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for providing her a safe and fun home for several years.
Jo will be cremated through Fulkerson Stevensons Funeral Home, and a Celebration of Life is planned for the summer 2022. Memorials may be sent to Derwin Hastings, 615 East 20th Street, Williston, ND 58801.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Friends and family may leave condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
