Joseph Meyer, 63, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 29 th , 2022 at the CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND.
Joseph’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 1st , 2022 at 11:00 am (CST) at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Thursday, March 31st , 2022 from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm (CST) and an hour prior to the service time at the church.
A friends and family service will be held on Thursday, March 31st , 2022 at 7:00 pm (CST) at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. A Prayer and Rosary Service will be held on Friday, April 1st , 2022 at 3:00 pm (MST) at the Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson, ND and burial will follow in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Dickinson, ND.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Joseph’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
