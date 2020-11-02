Joseph “Joe” McGillis Jr., 68
Joseph “Joe” McGillis Jr., 68, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday evening, October 29, 2020 at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday afternoon, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston. Rev. Aaron Case will officiate and interment will follow in the Trenton Cemetery.
Joe’s Wake open to family and friends will be held at his home in Williston (707 Riverside Drive) from 9:00 AM Tuesday until 10:00 AM on Wednesday at his home.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is appreciated.
Joseph J. McGillis Jr. was born in Williston, ND December 17, 1951 to Joseph R. McGillis Sr. and Wanelda (Thibert) McGillis. Joe was raised and lived in Williston ND.
Joe worked as an alcohol and drug counselor in Trenton, ND, which he loved doing. Before that he had odd jobs. As many of you know Joe is a joker and was always giving everyone crap if he could get away with it.
Joe followed the Native American life. He carried a ceremonial pipe, held sweets with family and friends, and was able to perform spiritual gatherings such as giving people their Indian names and cleansing people and their houses. He used to dance traditional in his younger days and announce powwows. It was always wrong to let him have the microphone because he liked the sound of his own voice. His favorite thing in life was his granddaughter Thearsha. She dances Jingle dress at powwows (a Native American Gathering) and his two dogs Jim and Jet.
Joe, was papa, Joe Bob, Joei but most of all he was your friend for life. If he could help you, he would. He was called on by many people for his guidance, he was always happy to help in any way possible.
Joe had a hard life from young to old, starting with scoliosis that left with him with lots of scares and pain. He fought cancer and won that battle, and many other illnesses. This one being the last battle.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joseph R McGillis Sr. Wanelda (Thibert) McGillis; brothers George McGillis; sisters, Mary and Jolene McGillis.
Joe had two beautiful daughters with Orlene (Turcotte) Bowling, Renal (McGillis) Belts (Charles) of Williston and Colinda McGillis (Tyrone) of Trenton; grandkids, Chrystin, Lacie, Levi, Jesse, Jasyman, Charles, Roseanna, Courtney and Thearsha; brothers Alfred McGillis of Washington and Duane McGillis of Minot; many great grandkids, nieces, nephew, and cousins to no end.
