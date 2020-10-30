Joseph “Joe” McGillis Jr., 68, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday evening, October 29, 2020 at Essential Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday afternoon, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston. Rev. Aaron Case will officiate and interment will follow in the Trenton Cemetery.
Joe’s Wake open to family and friends will be held at his home in Williston (707 Riverside Drive) from 9:00 AM Tuesday until 10:00 AM on Wednesday at his home.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is appreciated.
