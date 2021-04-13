Joseph Dobrovolny passed away at his home at The Rosen Place in Stanley, ND on April 10, 2021.
Funeral Service for Joe will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Free Lutheran Church with Pastor Rodney Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Springan Stevenson Chapel. Burial will be at the Bohemian Cemetery in Ross, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Joseph’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.