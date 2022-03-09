Jordan “Lou Bear” Luther Rhoads joined his Brother Owl Joshua, Uncle Justin, Nan, and Gramps in Heaven on March 7, 2022.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, March 14, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, Mandan, ND with Pastor Phil Leer as officiant. Burial will be held at a later date at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hurdsfield, ND.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 PM at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.
Jordan was born on October 31, 1994, in Dickinson, ND to Loren and Linda (Christianson) Rhoads. He loved his family and always had a big smile when he saw them. When his brother, James, learned to crawl, he would roll Jordan around the floor and they would laugh until they got tired. When Jordan had to go to the doctor, his Brother Owl Joshua would be worried until Brother Owl Jordan came home and Josh could see he was ok.
Jordan loved going to Nan and Gramp’s house and watching Disney movies with his siblings. He was a major Disney movie fanatic and loved listening to Disney songs with his sister, Dacury.
Jordan was a Williston High School graduate of the class of 2012. His graduation announcement above his handsome picture said “Hakuna Matata” because the photographer and his classmates knew he loved Disney’s “The Lion King.”
He will be missed but we know he will be waiting with all of our loved ones in Heaven.