Jonathan William Shawn McGregor, age 32

Jonathan William Shawn McGregor, age 32 of Las Vegas, Nevada went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2023, after a tragic car accident.

Jonny was born in Tioga, North Dakota on December 14, 1990, to Shawn Faye Filibeck and Shawn William McGregor. He attended Tioga High School and received his GED in 2009. Jonny then began work for his great-grandfather, Merle Almer on the family farm working alongside Casey & Marvin Almer. He also worked with his father, Shawn at McGregor Trucking/Tire Store in McGregor, ND. Jonny obtained his CDL license and worked for cousin, Jeremy McGregor in McGregor, ND. During his adult years in Tioga, he struggled on and off with addiction.

To plant a tree in memory of Jonathan McGregor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments