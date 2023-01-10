Jonathan William Shawn McGregor, age 32 of Las Vegas, Nevada went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2023, after a tragic car accident.
Jonny was born in Tioga, North Dakota on December 14, 1990, to Shawn Faye Filibeck and Shawn William McGregor. He attended Tioga High School and received his GED in 2009. Jonny then began work for his great-grandfather, Merle Almer on the family farm working alongside Casey & Marvin Almer. He also worked with his father, Shawn at McGregor Trucking/Tire Store in McGregor, ND. Jonny obtained his CDL license and worked for cousin, Jeremy McGregor in McGregor, ND. During his adult years in Tioga, he struggled on and off with addiction.
By the grace of God two amazing friends, Kristian Roloff and Jon Papineau, persuaded Jonny to move to Las Vegas. It was there Jonathan found peace and overcame the challenges that held him back.
After a few odd jobs, Jonny was led to a marketing company, where he realized his potential and utilized his skills as a graphic designer making many of the advertising banners and posters you see all over Las Vegas. He was recently promoted to the position of manager and was truly happy and thankful for that opportunity. He called home many times to speak of his achievements he was so proud of.
Jonathan had many great qualities. He was loving, kind, compassionate, and generous. There are many stories to testify to his big heartedness towards others. He was an encourager to others who battled some of the same challenges as he had faced.
He loved animals of all kinds but especially his best dog, Cheech. Cheech was his co-pilot and even got to see the Pacific Ocean with Jonny.
Family was important to him as he loved to sit and visit with all of his many relatives. He was very proud of his family and so excited and grateful when people came to Las Vegas for vacations and included him.
He became an excellent tour guide. Jonny had a gift to make you feel special and part of the family even if you were not.
Jonny’s charisma was epic. He drew you in with his story telling skills with his sense of humor. He enticed us in and had us longing for more stories and jokes as his laughter was hardy and contagious. His stories could fill a book. He was a unique soul who was a little bit of shyster and practical joker. You could always hear and see Jonny laughing in the background when he pranked you. He was known by everyone as Jonny Red, nicknamed by his uncle, Malcom.
Jonny was an artist at heart, some of his many hobbies included: drawing, playing guitar, singing, and designing tattoos. He loved music and had the opportunity to attend many concerts with his roommates and friends in Las Vegas. This love of music led him to start attending Central Church which helped draw him closer to the Lord. He had many conversations with his mother, grandmother Ramona and aunt Rayann discussing his spiritual journey.
Jonathan is survived by his father, Shawn William McGregor; mother, Shawn Faye Filibeck (Brian); sister, Rachel McGregor (Dave McCay, Brielle); step-brother, Dawson Filibeck; step-sister, Savana Filibeck); step-dad, Jared Iverson (Kristin); grandparents, Erling Jr. & Ramona Barmoen; grandmother, Myrtle McGregor; aunt, Rayann Vande Sandt (Curtis); uncles, Erling III Barmoen (Tanya), Malcom McGregor (Jeffrae), Scott McGregor (Pam), and Tom McGregor; along with numerous cousins, great aunts & uncles.
He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Merle & Albertine Almer and Erling Sr. & Lillian Barmoen; grandparent, Donald McGregor; great uncle, Steven Almer; brother, Trystan Iverson; and cousins = Christopher Kranig & Brody McGregor.
