Jon Hanisch, 73 Oct 7, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jon Hanisch age 73 of Bismarck and formerly of Crosby passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Baptist Home in Bismarck.Stakston-Martin Funeral Home is assisting the family. To plant a tree in memory of Jon Hanisch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jon Hanisch Funeral Home Bismarck Pass Away Age Baptist Load comments MOST POPULAR Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Grant Koivisto, 29 Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Melland fills key role for Cleveland Browns Williston Police investigating report of shots fired Alexander's Haugen Ranch chosen as NDSA Rancher of the Year Leland "Lee" Bartlett, 70 Chamber of Commerce postpones Harvest Fest Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit