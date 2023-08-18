Hanson Obit

Captain Jon-David Malachi Hanson, Chi, 46, Bismarck, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Jon-David was born on April 11, 1977 in Williston, ND, the son of Jon and Toney Jo (Barry) Hanson. The family lived in many different places throughout Chi’s young life, including Colorado, Minnesota and Arizona. He moved to Dedham, Massachusetts to start jr high school and graduated with the Class of ’95 from Dedham High School. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the HS Marching Band.

To plant a tree in memory of Jon-David Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments