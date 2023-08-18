Captain Jon-David Malachi Hanson, Chi, 46, Bismarck, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, August 7, 2023.
Jon-David was born on April 11, 1977 in Williston, ND, the son of Jon and Toney Jo (Barry) Hanson. The family lived in many different places throughout Chi’s young life, including Colorado, Minnesota and Arizona. He moved to Dedham, Massachusetts to start jr high school and graduated with the Class of ’95 from Dedham High School. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the HS Marching Band.
After graduation, he proudly attended the University of North Dakota, following in the footsteps of his Grandpa CJ Barry and his mother. He was an RA and met and maintained many of these friendships. Chi always knew he wanted to be a pilot, so getting a degree in Aviation was an easy decision for him. He double majored, also obtaining a degree in Business Management. He took his time getting through college and that worked in favor of him meeting his future wife, Susie Peterka in 2001.
The attacks on the World Trade Center on 9/11 affected Chi being able to find an open position as a pilot. He was determined to be in the aviation industry, so he utilized his Business Degree in Boston, then at Champion Air in Bloomington, MN, and again at Southwest Airlines in Dallas, TX. Susie made all of these moves with him. In 2010 Chi was finally able to fulfill his dream and become a pilot while Susie moved to North Dakota to establish their home base. He flew for American, Frontier, and this September would have marked his six-year anniversary with Delta/Endeavor. He was currently based out of Detroit, but especially after navigating aviation and Covid, what he looked forward to the most was coming home to Susie and their pets in North Dakota. Although together since 2001, Susie finally convinced Chi it was time to become his official co-pilot and the couple wed in September 2017.
Chi’s hobbies and interests were endless. He was a proud Mason and Shriner, following his both of Grandfathers footsteps. He enjoyed history and talking politics, something he learned from his Grandpa CJ, who was the Chief of Staff of Usher Burdick, in DC. When he would commute for work, he often was a passenger on the same flights as many of our local politicians and he enjoyed learning and sharing with them. Music was also something Chi enjoyed growing up with his family and he played multiple guitars. Restoring old cars was something he and his father-in-law really bonded over throughout the years. During Covid, Chi and Susie bought a camper and took a trip across the country to California, with their dog, Miles. They loved to camp and took various trips, both long and short, always enjoying their time together. They most recently were planning an upcoming camping trip to New York, while Chi would be temporarily based there.
Animals held a special place in Chi’s heart. Chi and Susie added many fur babies throughout the years, always starting with Chi proposing a trip to the Humane Society or the city animal pound.
Chi is deeply loved and will always be remembered by his wife and best friend Susie Peterka Hanson, Bismarck; father, Jon Hanson, Epping; mother, Toney Jo Hanson, Williston; siblings, Max (Brittany) Hanson, Scottsdale, AZ, Nathan (Amanda King) Hanson, Williston, Jo (Nick) Anderson, St. Paul, MN, Jordan (Kelly) Hanson, Norfolk, Massachusetts, Melissa Anderson, Boston, Massachusetts, Maci Hanson and Gracie Hanson, both of Williston; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Avie Peterka, Bismarck; sister-in-law, Julie (Troy) Thinnes, Bismarck; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved pets, dogs, Maggie and Moukei and cats, Duncan and Bonkers.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jillian; his grandparents, CJ and Doris Barry and Howard and Anna Jane Hanson and best companion, his dog Miles.
