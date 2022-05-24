Jon Berger passed away on May 20, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona after a short bout with cancer. Jon David Berger was born on November 28, 1949 to Mabel (Fedje) and Harold Berger. He spent his early years on the family farm northwest of Williston. The family eventually bought a house in Williston, but there was work to be done, and he spent every summer on the farm helping his dad and brothers. When they had breaks from the farm work, Jon and the neighboring kids enjoyed riding horses, swimming and fishing in Cow Creek, and tinkering with projects. Later, when his parents built one of the first cabins at Blacktail Dam, many fun days were spent on the lake.
Jon attended Williston schools and graduated in 1968. He moved to San Diego and worked as a welder in the shipyards for a couple of years before moving back to help on the farm. In 1970, he met Jean Winden and they married in 1971. They lived on the farm on Cow Creek where they enjoyed entertaining friends and family. Their son Jason was born in 1975 and their daughter Erica was born in 1979. In 1987 they bought a home in Williston, but continued to keep their home on the farm. Jon always had a project to work on to improve the farmstead he loved so much, and spent his entire career farming. He enjoyed following his children’s activities as they grew up, spending many weekends traveling to BMX races, hockey games and swim meets.
He began spending winters in Arizona in 2013, and enjoyed being closer to his two grandchildren who live in Mesa. In 2019 he moved to Mesa Regal, a retirement community where he met a wonderful group of new friends. Throughout his life, meeting people and making friends was a favorite pastime for Jon. His recent cancer diagnosis was an unexpected shock to all of his friends and family. It was a comfort to him to receive calls, texts, and visits from so many when he was in the hospital and hospice care.
Jon is survived by his son, Jason and daughter-in-law Janae, his daughter, Erica Horihan and son-in-law Dave and their children Tyler and Ava, and his ex-spouse, Jean; his brothers Jerry (Vicky) and Neil (Avis), twin sister Joan (Wendell) Soiseth and sister Janette (Gary) Lindsey and their families; Jean’s family including her mother, Vivian Winden. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents and his mother and father.
No funeral will be held, but a Celebration of Life for Jon will be arranged later this summer.
