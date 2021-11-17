Joli Scanlan, 64, of Rural Epping, North Dakota, passed away at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Funeral service for Joli will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Cornerstone First Baptist Church in Williston. Pastor TJ Green and Pastor Garvin Golden will Officiate the funeral service for Joli. Lunch and fellowship will follow the service at the church.
Joli was born on June 29, 1957, in Miles City Montana. She was the third child and only daughter of Joe and Bonnie [Branch] Scanlan. Joli was raised in Tioga North Dakota till 1962,
when her parents bought their ranch near Epping North Dakota. There she resided while going to grade school at The Howe School House. After grade school, she went to Williston High School, where she graduated with honors. Joli attended Williston State College for 2 years and graduated with an associate degree and 4.0 GPA.
She worked part time at Service Drug after college. She later got a job as a clerk at Krabseth Agency, where she worked till shortly after her marriage on August 7, 1982. After being married, she moved to Alkabo North Dakota, where her and her husband ranched and farmed. On October 23, 1983, in Plentywood, Montana she had her first child, a son named Jeremiah Joseph Johnson. In 1986 they moved to Idaho, where they continued to raise sheep. Then on August 11, 1987, she had her second son, Jacob Wayne Johnson, who was born in Fenn, Idaho.
Shortly after Jacob was born, she separated from her husband, and moved back to the family ranch near Epping, North Dakota. She later filed for divorce in 1988. She, with the help of her parents, raised her two boys, while working part time, and going back to college for a degree in medical transcription. After graduating, Joli worked in medical records at Mercy Medical Center in Williston. She was then able to buy her own home and move it to the family farm in 1991. Joli worked in medical records for a period, of time, then Walmart for a time after that. Later, Joli later went back to medical records at Mercy Medical Center. During that time, in 2013 her mother (Bonnie), whom she was very close to, had passed away. She started her last job in 2015, where she was a storekeeper and attendant at Lewis and Clark State Park. Later that year, her brother Jim had passed away. In 2016, her dad Joe had also passed away. After this tough time, she moved into her parents’ house at the farm. Joli renovated the farmhouse, and in her words, “made it her own.” In 2020 she left her job at the park and was able to focus on her hobbies. She started Running J 4H club, which she was immensely proud of, as well as, started selling music and prints of her painted pictures on amazon, and local stores.
In July 2021, her health started to decline, and she ended up in the hospital. Joli fought for three and a half months refusing to give up and remained optimistic till the end. She was comforted and visited by family and friends throughout her struggle. On November 10 , 2021, the Lord called her home to be with her family and friends that preceded her. Joli Passed away in peace with her sons by her side and old gospel music playing. Joli was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Bonnie Scanlan [Branch], and brother James Scanlan.
Joli accomplished many things in her life. She was so passionate about art, photography, singing, song writing, gardening [ Her mother always loved looking out the window at her flowers], writing books, decorating, raising, and training horses, and taking care of her other animals. But where she really shined was helping others, helping her sons through 4H and school activities.
She helped her parents every day for years, and teaching kids how to paint and do crafts, especially her 4H kids. Most of all, she loved to be with, and teach, her grandchildren and niece [ Joci, Ele, Emma and Summer]. She would light up whenever she got to see them, and that was when she was the happiest.
Joli is Survived by Her sons Jeremiah Johnson, and Jacob Johnson (Evan Johnson), her Granddaughters Jocilynn Johnson, Elease Johnson and Emma Johnson, Her brother Wayne
Scanlan (Jodi Scanlan), his son Tyler Scanlan, Her brother Shay Scanlan and his kids, Kim [Scanlan] Kincaid and Joe Scanlan and her great Niece Summer Lee.
