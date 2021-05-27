Jolene Overdorf, 66, of Tioga, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday evening, May 25, 2021 at Trinity Health Hospital in Minot. She was surrounded by her husband, Kim and family.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wildrose, ND. Rev. Mary Dickman Parris will officiate. Interment in Saint Olaf Cemetery, rural Tioga, will follow the service.
Friends may sign a guest book at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, May 27, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and view on Friday from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM and for the hour preceding the service at the church in Wildrose.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to a charity of choice.
Jolene (Jo) was born on March 7, 1955 in Williston, North Dakota to Arnold and Virginia (Coleman) Bauste. Jo was baptized and confirmed at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wildrose, North Dakota. Jo attended Wildrose Public School and graduated in 1975. After high school, Jo cared for many local children.
Jo met Kim Overdorf in 1993 and was united in marriage on October 28, 1995 at Grace Lutheran Church. They lived on the Overdorf farm where they worked the land and raised cattle for many years. It was on this land that Jo realized her dream of a new house, with a large kitchen, big enough to have everybody gather round when they were visiting. Jo loved to have people visit, whether it be for a cup of coffee, meal or a holiday celebration. She was an excellent baker and cook and enjoyed sharing her delicious meals and treats with all. Jo also enjoyed growing vegetable gardens and many beautiful flowers during the summer months. The light of Jo’s life was the many children that she cared for over the years. She enjoyed snuggling with the babies, playing with the toddlers and preschoolers and showering all of them with attention. Although Jo did not have children, she loved them as her own and left lasting impressions on many.
Jo had a warm smile, loved to laugh and was quick to offer a helping hand. Jo will be remembered as a kind and loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Jo is survived by her husband Kim Overdorf; brother Dan (Wendy) Bauste; sister Lori (Mark) Williams; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law - Kerry (Steve) Krikava, Jen Howard, Christopher Deeter; nieces and nephews – Dustin (Breann) Bauste, Devin (Ashley) Bauste, Jana Bauste, Sean Williams, Rusty (Peggy) Krikava, Joelle (Jason) Vander Linden, Breanna (David) Wonser, Marissa Matos, Ashley Evans, Kenny (Heather) Deeter, aunts and uncles, great nieces and nephews, many cousins and the children that she cared for through the years. She was preceded in death and will be reunited with her parents, cousin Chad Coleman, sister-in-law April Deeter, brother-in-law Brian Howard, aunts and uncles.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Jolene or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home is caring for the family.