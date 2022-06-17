Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Johnny Quitt, 48, of Ray, North Dakota, passed away at his home on Friday morning, June 10, 2022.

His funeral service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Johnny or leave condolences for his family.

To send flowers to the family of Johnny Quitt, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Jun 23
Service
Thursday, June 23, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Ray Lutheran Church
216 Score St
Ray, ND 58849
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Jun 22
Visitation
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
9:00AM-5:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 23
Graveside
Thursday, June 23, 2022
11:00AM-11:30AM
Sunset Rest Cemetery
11575 US-2
Ray, ND 58849
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

Load comments