John Thomas Heise, 65

It is with great sadness we inform you of the passing of John Thomas Heise, age 65, on January 12th, 2022 at 2:40, surrounded by his family. John made friends everywhere he went and was known for his faith as well as his loyal, caring, and hard-working demeanor.
John was loved by many and he will be greatly missed. Born and raised in Rhinelander, WI, he graduated Rhinelander High School in 1975. He obtained a Master’s Degree in School Business Management from UW-Whitewater where he also ran cross-country and track. He was passionate about his family and sports. In his free time he enjoyed announcing sports games, coaching, playing golf, and going fishing. His latest project was supporting Veterans and sharing their stories.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Heise, his 6 children, Kristine, Michael, Stephanie, Kelly, Matthew, and Shyann, his 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Carson, Ziva, Charlotte, and Micah, his mother Rita Heise, and his siblings, Cindy, Jeff, and Lori.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday January 23rd, 2022 from 12pm-3pm at The Williston ARC, 822 18th Street East, Williston, ND 58801. Condolences can be sent to 1111 1st Avenue East, Williston, ND 58801. Questions can be directed to jtdagger@hotmail.com
To plant a tree in memory of John Heise as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.