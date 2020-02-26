John Schmitz, 66
John Schmitz, devoted husband, dedicated father, proud Papa, and genuine friend, passed away on Friday, February 21st, 2020, at the age of 66 in Chandler, AZ, after a brief but fierce battle against cancer. He was surrounded by his adoring family.
(Gordon) John Schmitz was born on September 14th, 1953 in Williston, North Dakota to Lois (Slator) and Ted Schmitz. He was the youngest of three children. John attended Williston Schools and was a star athlete for the Coyotes. He graduated in 1971 and attended UND-W and then North Dakota State University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree. He planned to be a history and political science teacher, but upon graduation, he changed direction and began a successful career in the oil and gas industry, while spending countless hours each summer helping his father on the family farm. They didn’t just grow crops; they also grew a special bond. After his father passed away, John spent the summer hours with his own sons, cultivating those relationships and putting his blood, sweat, and tears back into the land that gave him so much.
John was united in marriage to Cathy Howe on October 18th, 1977, after convincing her to go out with him by promising to hit a homerun for her at his city league softball game. In true John style, he sealed the deal by hitting a homerun every single at bat for the entire game, tipping his hat to her and giving a wink as he crossed home plate. To this union, four children were born, a daughter, Codi, and three sons, Jacob, Casey, and Jordan. John couldn’t have been prouder of each and every one of them. His greatest legacy was his family, and he spent his life demonstrating what it meant to be a parent, a spouse, and a winner. Sports were a huge part of John’s life. John and Cathy enjoyed competing together (and against one another) in many sports: they played volleyball, even traveling to out-of-town tournaments and winning one State championship; John coached Cathy and her friends’ rec softball team to a State Championship; they chased a little white ball around the golf course; they walked every morning — always making sure to “touch the pole” to not cheat on the distance of the walk; and they always enjoyed the friendships they made through sports — as participants, spectators, and coaches. When their children began their playing days, John and Cathy never missed a game, no matter the distance. John was well-known by all the other parents of his kids’ teams for his kindness, generosity, and charisma, and he was particularly well-recognized by the various referees who needed a little extra help making the right calls. One thing was certain; John was unforgettable and made friends everywhere he went.
John’s love for sports was also evident in his passion for NDSU football. “Go, Baby, Go” was commonly shouted when the Bison broke a tackle or made a big pass play. He never missed a game, loved tailgating and attending watch parties with friends, and always wore his Bison gear when traveling, because he knew he would find fellow Bison fans if he had his green and gold on. John also loved the Minnesota Twins baseball team. He had to get a special satellite TV transmitter for his camper in the summer so he could catch their games at the lake, and he could always tell you their record and the batting averages of the players on the team. The combine radio was always set to the Twins station so he could listen to the games while harvesting. But above all else, John was a Coyote. He was the President of the Williston Coyote Foundation, an organization that held a special place in his heart. He was so proud to be able to give back to the orange and black by creating an endowment to provide scholarships and grants to the schools.
John will forever be loved and missed by his beautiful wife of 42 years, Cathy; his daughter Codi, son-in-law Jaden, and granddaughters Alex and Averi; his son Jake, daughter-in-law Mikala, grandson Jesyn, and granddaughter Araya; son Casey, daughter-in-law Caitlin, granddaughters Kenzi and Emery, and grandsons Brecken and Axton; son Jordan, daughter-in-law Veronica, and grandson Jameson; various “adopted” sons and daughters, including many of their children’s friends and their own kids. John is also survived by his brother Orell and sister-in-law Cathy Mae; his sister Wanda and brother-in-law Marty; Erkle and Arlo Howe, his mother and father-in-law; his sister-in-law Dona and her husband Dr. William Cornatzer; and countless nieces and nephews who held a special place in John’s heart, many who called him “Five Dollar John” because he always slipped them a little something when he saw them. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois, and his father, Ted, as well as multiple aunts and uncles.
We would like to thank everyone on Team Schmitz for their unending prayers and thoughtfulness during John’s battle against cancer. To say that we are incredibly blessed by the comfort and support we have received would be an understatement. Although the game didn’t end the way we wanted, we take comfort that our star player just got an eternal contract on the best team in the league, with an undefeated record, and a stadium full of adoring fans. We know we will see him play again one day, and we will continue to honor his legacy until we get the chance to be reunited with him in heaven.
In honor of John’s lifelong commitment to the Coyote Family, we suggest memorials be given to the Williston Coyote Foundation (PO Box 1407, Williston, ND 58802 or online at www.willistoncoyotefoundation.com) or a charity of your choice that demonstrates John’s passion for making a positive impact in this world.
We will honor John’s life on Saturday, February 29th, at 4:00 pm at the Phil Jackson Fieldhouse. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration following the service at the Williston Area Recreation Center, where we will enjoy food, fellowship, and a little bit of rock and roll (air guitars will be provided)! As John would want it, the dress code is casual. We ask you to throw on a pair of jeans and don your favorite NDSU Bison, Minnesota Twins, or Williston Coyotes gear to honor our dad. If you have a Team Schmitz shirt, we encourage you to wear that.
Bison football games will never be the same without our beloved “Papa,” but we will always hear him cheering when the announcer yells, “That’s another Bison FIRST-DOWN!” We know that Papa will continue to be the biggest fan for all his “grand beauties” at their activities, continuing the tradition of not missing a game. And when we watch the sun setting over the land he loved or check the crops to see if they are ready to combine, we will feel him in the wind and know that he is watching over us all.
We encourage friends to sign the on-line register, share a memory, and give their condolences at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/chandler-az/gordon-schmitz-9047985.