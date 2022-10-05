John Rudolph Herr, Jr., 82

On September 30th, 2022 John Rudolph Herr, Jr transitioned from this world to his heavenly home peacefully in his sleep. His wife of 57 years, Roberta Herr and daughter Joanne were by his side. John was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer on June 22, 2022.
John was born on November 25th, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA to John Rudolph Herr and Esther (Hart) Herr. When John was 9 months old his parents and older sister, Helen moved to York, PA. Two brothers, David and Stephen joined the family later. After graduating from York H. S. he attended Juniata College, graduating in 1961. He then went to George Washington Medical School, graduating in 1965.
In his senior year of Medical school he met a senior student nurse, Roberta Landis who became the love of his life. They married September 4th, 1965 after they had both graduated. September 5th they moved to Salt Lake City where John was doing his one year internship. Since this was during the Viet Nam era, he signed up for the U.S.P.H. for his military duty where he was assigned to the U.S.C.C. During his two years he served as a Lieutenant and general duty medical officer. Six months of that time he was on sea duty where the Coast Guard served the LORAN stations. (Long Range Navigational) The LORAN stations were the precursors to the GPS.
Following his two year military service he went to Pittsburgh Eye & Ear Hospital for his training in Ophthalmology. Then he was faced with the big decision of where to practice Ophthalmology. During their earlier time in Salt Lake City both John and Roberta developed a love for the wide open spaces. John, Roberta and their 3rd child, six week old daughter, Jodi took a 3 day trip to the west to look at available places to serve as an Ophthalmologist. That trip involved a 24 hr. visit to Williston. In addition to being able to open his own clinic and going to a place in need of an Ophthalmologist, John was drawn by the potential of developing his desire to do some hunting. Roberta, on the other hand was drawn to the wide open spaces, realizing they could have a 4th child and not be criticized. This was during the era of Zero Population growth and not having more than 2 children. Since they already had 3 children they would have the freedom to have a 4th child. Jonathan joined an older sister, Kathleen, a brother, Kevin and sister Joanne (Jodi) to complete the family.
Williston Eye, Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic opened September 17th, 1971 along with Dr. Stephen Cheng who was an ENT specialist. The clinic was in the basement of the old Mercy Hospital on Washington Ave, Williston. Mercy had remodeled so the patient rooms were the exam rooms and the hallway was the waiting room. Several years later they were able to build their own clinic beside the newly completed Mercy hospital. At this time Optometrists, Dr. Postovit, Dr. Meyers and Dr. Williams joined the clinic as Dr. Herr’s surgical practice had gotten so busy he no longer had time to do refractions. By this time Dr. Cheng had returned to Taiwan so the clinic name was changed to Williston Basin Eye Clinic. In 1997 the ophthalmology clinic was bought by Trinity Health in Minot, changing the name to Trinity Regional Eyecare-Western Dakota. Dr. Herr retired in 1999.
John had gotten involved in big game hunting after Dr. Olson joined the clinic. He developed a real passion including hunting safaris to Zimbabwe, Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Hawaii, and Alaska. During his retirement years he also began raising day old pheasant chicks to be released on friend’s farms at 6-8 weeks.
Dr. Herr was a charter member of Liberty Evangelical Free Church and served as Elder for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Roberta; 4 children, Kathleen (Chuck) Molinari, Kevin Herr, Joanne (Jodi) (Kevin) Penner, Jonathan (Shannon) Herr; ten grandchildren, Joshua and David Molinari, Logan and Katarina Herr, Miranda, Larissa Adande, Stephen and Ryker Penner, Megan (Daman) Thompson, John (Breanna) Herr; 8 great-grandchildren with one due in November; sister, Helen (Leonard) Stoner; brother, David (Judy) Herr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Esther Herr; younger brother, Stephen Herr.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Williston Trinity Christian School or Liberty Church Missions.
John’s Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Liberty Evangelical Free Lutheran Church, 506 W. 14th Street in Williston, ND. Pastor Brian Martin will officiate. John will be laid to rest at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. A Family Service will be held at 7:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, October 7th, 2022. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel on October 7th, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to service.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view John’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.