John Rudolph Herr, Jr., 82

On September 30th, 2022 John Rudolph Herr, Jr transitioned from this world to his heavenly home peacefully in his sleep. His wife of 57 years, Roberta Herr and daughter Joanne were by his side. John was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer on June 22, 2022.

John was born on November 25th, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA to John Rudolph Herr and Esther (Hart) Herr. When John was 9 months old his parents and older sister, Helen moved to York, PA. Two brothers, David and Stephen joined the family later. After graduating from York H. S. he attended Juniata College, graduating in 1961. He then went to George Washington Medical School, graduating in 1965.



