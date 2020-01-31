John Peter Schmitz, 96, of Williston, ND, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30th at home under the care of his loving children with support of hospice.
John was born on the family farm in Poe Township, McKenzie County to Peter and Hedwig (Hackenberg) Schmitz, the youngest of five children. He loved telling stories of his younger years. They lived in a 3 room house with no running water, electricity or indoor bathroom facilities. Travel was by horse and buggy or sleigh until they could afford a Model T Ford truck. He attended a one room rural school through the 8th grade, walking the mile which he insisted was “uphill both ways”. In 1938, his parents were able to scrape up enough money together to send him to high school in Williston where he paid $3.00 a month for a room and hustled pool for spending money. He loved to read and was eager to learn, graduating in 1942, being called by his classmates the “mental genius” of Williston High. He attended NDSU for a short period of time before enlisting in the Naval Reserve. He was called to active duty in 1943, serving his country as a Naval Air Corp pilot.
In June of 1945, he married Leone Pearl Rock, the love of his life that he had met on a blind date. After the war they returned to North Dakota to farm on the Missouri River bottoms in McKenzie County beginning with a dairy operation, transitioning to a ranch and wheat farm operation in 1957. True to a farmer’s mentality, John could fix any piece of machinery or devise ways to make the job easier or more efficient. To supplement his farm income he took classes to become a Farm and Land appraiser which eventually transitioned into a successful Real Estate practice.
John was blessed with five children. The oldest, Mary Pat was special, diagnosed with mental development delays. He and Leone were instrumental in the formation of the North Dakota Association of Retarded Children (ARC) and lobbied the State Legislature to require local school boards to offer educational services to Children with Disabilities. They later helped to organize the Upper Missouri Association for Retarded Children (UMARC) and were active in both organizations for many years. John was a supportive and loving father teaching his children to have a strong faith, love your family, love the land, keep learning, stay busy and appreciate life. To maintain a strong family bond, he insisted on at least annual family gatherings.
John enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life, including flying in his personal plane, golfing, dancing, bowling, playing cards and games, and reading. In the early 70’s he purchased property on the Missouri River (Paradise Point). Treasured memories were made from activities such as boating, skiing, golfing, fireworks, sing-a-longs and hot tub soaks. He loved all sports and was an avid football and basketball fan, always bringing a competitive spirit. He and Leone enjoyed many years being snowbirds at their home in Mesa, AZ. His zest for life was contagious and he was especially inspirational in his later years continuing to travel independently into his 96th year. In 2013, he moved to Briarwood Senior Living Community, where he continued to engage in a fulfilling life making new friends, playing pinochle and whist and driving his many friends to community events.
John was a devout Catholic, active in the congregation of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, sending his children to the parochial school and instilling the importance of faith in their lives. He served the Church as a lector and a 60 year member of the Knight’s of Columbus, rising through the ranks to become a 4th Degree Knight. He was also especially proud of his service to the Williston Elks Lodge, rising to Exalted Ruler of the local chapter and eventually serving as the State Elks President.
John is survived by his children and their spouses; Steven and Peggy Schmitz of Bellevue, Washington, David and Kathy Schmitz of Ogden, Utah, Greg and Debbie Schmitz of Williston, North Dakota, Roxanne and John Hurley of Grand Fork, North Dakota; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren and special friend Donna.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Leone; his daughter, Mary Pat; and his four brother and sisters.
