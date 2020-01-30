John P. Schmitz, 96, of Williston, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family under the care of hospice, early Thursday morning, January 30, 2020.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the Funeral Mass.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Monday, February 3, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday.
An Evening Vigil with a rosary service will be held at 5:00 PM on Monday evening, February 3, at the Everson –Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
