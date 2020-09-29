John H. Kuester, 86, of Williston, ND, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Hospice House in Fargo, ND with his family by his side.
John was born on March 20, 1934 to Herbert and Anna (Hedegaard) Kuester in the “chicken coop” on the family farm near Savage, MT. As a child, he walked a mile on the railroad tracks to attend the country school and helped out with many farm chores. He graduated from Savage High School in 1952 where he played baseball, basketball and baritone. We always teased him about playing in a basketball game and then playing baritone with the band at halftime in his basketball uniform!
John graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN in 1956. While there, he earned a BS in business administration and found the love of his life, Lois Berwick. The two married in 1955 at First English Lutheran Church in Bainville, MT. They were together for 65 wonderful years! They had 7 children, 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
John loved sports! He played town team and semi-pro baseball. A highlight was being the winning pitcher against the Great Falls Air Force Base. He also played fast pitch softball and city league basketball. He carried on his love of sports by officiating football and basketball from 1959 until 1990.
During the day, John worked at Job Service of ND. In 1964, he earned a Masters Degree in Counseling and Guidance at UND. He made his way up from counselor to manager. At night, he loaded trucks at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Although working was an important part of his life, his children took precedence over it all. He never missed an event in which his children participated.
John was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Contact Club. He was instrumental in starting Light Up Harmon Park with the first parade in 1996. Christmas lights were a favorite of his and because of all the lights he put on his own house, it was often called the Griswald House.
Upon retirement, John helped his son at his business, Handy Andy’s Greenhouse. There, you could find him filling trays, planting seeds and lining up fall sprinkler blow-outs, amongst other things. He loved working in the dirt and growing flowers and that was reflected in his beautiful yard at home. He also grew potatoes in Bainville and would bring them home and sell them from his house.
While John loved being a dad, he enjoyed being a grandpa even more! His grands and great-grands were so important to him. He tried to attend as many of their activities, sporting events, graduations and weddings as he could.
John was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Savage, MT. His faith continued to be important to him all his life. He was a charter member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and participated in their music ministry. His second family was the Glory Band of Gloria Dei, which he continued to sing with until his passing. To say that singing was a huge part of his life was an understatement. He was known for his ability to harmonize on any song. He sang at weddings, funerals and other events. He also sang at all of his children’s weddings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, Terry Kuester; granddaughter, Cassandra Kuester and brother-in-law, John Frandsen.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois Kuester. Sons: Kurt(Katharine) Kuester, Sturgis, MI; Lyle(Dorothy) Kuester, Williston, ND; Ryan(Michelle) Kuester, Fullerton, CA; Todd Kuester, Bismarck, ND; Kris(Trudy) Kuester, Cumming, GA; Erik(Sherie) Kuester, Rochester, MN; daughter: Anne(Thomas) Ator, Williston, ND; grandchildren: Aaron, Jacob, Sam, Ben, Andrew, Evan, Nicolle, Nathan, Brooks, Brittany, Cole, Maddie, John, Avy, Chrisanne, Sydney, Amanda and numerous great-grandchildren.
John was a simple, humble, hardworking man who was always concerned about his family and others. He loved his family and always put them first. We are sad that he is gone, but are comforted that he is singing with the angels in heaven. He will be dearly missed!
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate and interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston. For those feeling uncomfortable to attend, the service will be broadcast live on the Fulkerson Stevenson Facebook page, please follow the link on John’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church on Friday, one hour prior to services.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adhere to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.