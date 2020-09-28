John H. Kuester, 86 of Williston, ND passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Hospice House at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate and interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston. For those feeling uncomfortable to attend, the service will be broadcast live on the Fulkerson Stevenson Facebook page, please follow the link on John’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church on Friday, one hour prior to services.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adhere to local and state requirements for social distancing.