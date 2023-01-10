John Gilbert Fuhrmann, 48, passed away December 20, 2022, in Williston, North Dakota.
John was born to William and Diana (Fauth) Fuhrmann on February 22, 1974, in Glasgow Montana, joining older brother Justin at the family home in Opheim, Montana.
He attended school in Opheim, Montana where he graduated. He participated in little league baseball, basketball, and track. He was also involved in 4-H. John attended college at UND- Williston, majoring in automotive technology where he graduated.
John had many careers over his lifetime, such as working on the family farm, for a flooring company, and as service manager at Stockman Ford. Moving into the oilfield industry, he began his career as a roughneck and eventually began running wireline trucks for different companies. John’s most recent job was for Coil Tubing as a sales representative.
John was married to Jen Kirby, and later separated. John later met JoDee Horob and they were married on December 22, 2006. John and JoDee shared a daughter named Gracie who was born January 3, 2006, joining stepsisters Jessica (1987) and Jaymie (1996). They resided in Williston, North Dakota.
When John was younger, he enjoyed collecting and working on different types of automotives, such as his 1972 Chevelle, his motorcycle, snowmobile, and three-wheeler. John’s more recent hobbies included restoring an old truck with a friend to give to his daughter, collecting John Wayne memorabilia, collecting guns, fishing, boating and camping with the family.
John loved spending time with his family doing lots of activities such as cooking and BBQing, playing video games, watching movies, and traveling. He enjoyed going to Glacier and Yellowstone Parks, South Dakota, Disney World and many other places as a family. Most of all he loved making his family laugh, especially his granddaughters.
John is survived and missed by his loving daughters, Gracie Fuhrmann, Jaymie Horob (Hunter Lynch), Jessica (Horob) Neer; granddaughters, Adalynn & Amelia Neer; brother, Justin (Geraldene) Fuhrmann; two nieces, Shelby & Mandy Fuhrmann; aunts, Joyce, Karen, & Sarah Fauth; uncle, Gary Fauth.
John was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; an uncle on his mom’s side; and several uncles on his dad’s side.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”
In keeping with John’s wishes cremation has taken place. John’s Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND. The Service will be led by Rick Clemes. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Thursday, January 12, 2023 and an hour prior to the service time in our chapel.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed, you can view John’s Memorial Service directly on his
obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
