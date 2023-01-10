John Gilbert Fuhrmann, 48

John Gilbert Fuhrmann, 48, passed away December 20, 2022, in Williston, North Dakota.

John was born to William and Diana (Fauth) Fuhrmann on February 22, 1974, in Glasgow Montana, joining older brother Justin at the family home in Opheim, Montana.

