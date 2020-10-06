Celebration of Life for John E. Bruegger, 82 of Watford City will be held at a later date. Visitation for John will be on Monday, October 5, 2020, from Noon to 6 PM (CDT) at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Watford City. Interment will be in the Our Redeemer Cemetery, Keene, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
John Eugene Bruegger was born on February 12, 1938 in Williston, North Dakota to George and Mary (Pasuchenko) Bruegger. John was baptized October 3, 1948 at Concordia Lutheran Church Williston, North Dakota. He attended and graduated from Williston High School in 1957.
John married the love of his life, Coralie Jore, on July 1, 1959. From that union they had four children, Kim, Jeff, Kris and Jean.
John worked at John’s Enco Station, Eklund Brother’s Lakeside Truck Stop, Matador and Koch Industries. After retirement he enjoyed traveling around the United States with Coralie. If they were not visiting or staying with one of their kids, they were visiting with other relatives and friends. John always enjoyed watching his Vikings and New York Yankee’s play. He always held out hope that his Vikings would one day win a Super Bowl.
John always enjoyed laughing, joking and going places with Leo. They are now enjoying each other and catching up I am sure.
John passed away October 2, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home at the age of 82.
He is survived by: his children, Kim Skarda (Wayne), Jeff Bruegger, Kris Brenna (Gregg), Jean Kalberer (Jeff); grandchildren, Jessi Skarda (Tom Parchman), Kelli Garton (Travis), Jami Skarda-Craft (Mike), Cody Kalberer (Lexi), Korrie Kalberer (Keon Washington), Samantha Brenna (Justin Dombrowski); great-grandchildren, Jackson & Samuel Parchman and Bridger Garton; siblings, Rich Bruegger, Kay Bickle (Wayne), Patti Lasota, Rose Davis (Mike), Susie Wagner (Jim), Carol Willis (Mike) and Nyla Ennis (Terry).
He is preceded in death by: his loving wife of 58 years, Coralie; parents, George and Mary Bruegger; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Ernest & Esther Jore; daughter-in-law, Debbie St. John, infant brothers Danny and Dale.