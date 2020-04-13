John Carter, 90
John Carter, 90, of Stanley, ND passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, ND.
John Dale Carter, known as Dale to friends, was born on September 9, 1929 at 9:30 p.m. and was the 9th child, something he liked to point out, lots of 9s!! He was born to Joseph and Maude (Martin) Carter in White Earth, ND.
He was raised and educated along with his siblings in White Earth, ND.
Dale started working in the fields when he was a teenager, but the money was better in the oilfields. Dale and Louise were married in White Earth, ND in December 1950. When you have a growing family, you follow the money. The oilfields took him and his family to Alaska in the early 1960’s when it was really the Last Frontier. He worked there for several years, left that job, but several years later he returned to Alaska. At that time, they started erecting platforms in the Cook Inlet. He was a crane operator for many years on the platforms, building them from the legs on up.
From Alaska, Dale went overseas to work in the Middle East with Santa Fe Drilling. He returned to Alaska for a while. He and his wife then returned to North Dakota, making Stanley their home where he lived until he moved to New Town living at the Lakeside Living Center until it closed in December.
John Dale is survived by his children, Kevin (Judith) Carter of Veguita, NM, Keith (Jeanie) Carter of Kenai, AK, LeAnn Kluting of Ross, ND, Clinton (Janie) Carter of Williston, ND, Cindy Carter of Ross, ND; grandchildren, Jarrod (Tama), Dannielle Kluting-Wolfe, Dionne Cason, Nicole (Rick) Longnecker, Christopher, Destinea (David) Sonneson, Miranda (David) Crosby, Dale, Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Dakoda, Jaymes, Cadence, Love, Alex, Elle, Carter, Wesley, Adelaide, Hudson, Andre, Kaytee Jo, Isabella, Gabrielle, Annie, Joe, Riley; many, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
John Dale is preceded in death by his wife, Louise M. Norstedt Carter; father, Joseph Carter; mother, Maude (Martin) Carter; brothers, Maurice, Arthur “Bud”, Joe, Dauglas “Todd”; sisters, Aurora “Sis” Wales, Mary Beehner, Mava Wales, Faye Fischer, Betty Gunderson; grandson, John Wayne Carter.
There will be a Private Graveside Service on Thursday, April 16, at the Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND. Pastor Rodney Johnson will be officiating. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services.