John Alex James, 48, Passed away February 1st, 2022, in Bismarck, North Dakota.
John was born on October 6th 1973 to John and Charlotte (Mendez) James in Rolette, North Dakota. He was raised and educated in Trenton, North Dakota.
John loved playing football in high school and was a very talented drummer in the school band, but the thing he loved the most about High School was the Carp Club. (If you know, you know!)
John spent a brief time in the oilfield but many of his years working were cooking at various Bars and restaurants around Williston. Most notably the El Rancho, Trappers Kettle and, his favorite, DK’s lounge.
John was loved by all who knew him and was most known for his spontaneous and outrageous humor! He was always the life of the party, taking his wit and his jokes to the extreme! Some of his favorite forms of entertainment were the Texas Longhorns, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NWO, 80’s rock and spending time with the ones he loved.
Family and friends were everything to John. He had a strong bond with the ones closest to him and checked in with them regularly. Some of his favorite moments were going to Deadwood with his Mother, Charlotte, and spending time with his Great Niece, Hannah.
John was survived by his sister, Wendy Good and her children Joe (Amanda) Webb and Tory Queensley; Great Nieces, Hannah and DekLynn; and his Mother’s Special friend, Don Boepple.
He was Preceded in Death by his Father, John H. James; his Mother, Charlotte Wyland; and brother, Joseph Lee James.
John will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Fly High, Johnny!! We love you!
Per John’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a burial will be held in St. John at a later date. He requested a celebration of life to be held at DK’s Lounge in Williston with strict instructions to have fun and tell all the John stories! Celebration will on February 26th, 2022 at 4:00 PM.
