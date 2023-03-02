John Hickel front picture.jpg

John A. Hickel, 81

John A. Hickel, 81, of Watford City, ND, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the McKenzie County Hospital in Watford City, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City, ND have been entrusted with arrangements. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

John Anton Hickel was born on September 2, 1941 in Wildrose, ND. He was the 6th child of Anton and Mabel (Woodside) Hickel. He attended school in Ray, ND where he played basketball for the Ray Jays which he bragged about often.

