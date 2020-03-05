Joe Richard Doss, 57

Joe Richard Doss passed away Feb 26, 2020 in Arizona. After a nearly 7 year battle against Multiple Myeloma. Joe was born on Nov 30, 1962, to Jerry and Martha Doss in Harrison Arkansas.
He grew up in the tri-city area in Washington. He returned to Arkansas as a teenager and made Berryville his home. He pursued a career in plumbing, just like his father. He owned and operated Performance Plumbing for many years and then took a job for Multicraft, which eventually led him to Williston ND some years later. There he obtained his ideal job as a Plan’s Examiner for the City of Williston. It was in Williston that he met and married his wife, Mary Galaviz-Doss. He enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, riding his Harley, music and college football. WOO PIG SOOIE! Joe's integrity and work ethic were admirable. He always did things to the best of his ability. Joe loved his family, his dog Lucy and being “Papa”.
He has 11 grandchildren, Taryn, Peyton, Daisy, Carley, Penny, Adalee, Emma Rae, Perry, Hunter, Adison and Acelynn. He has 4 sons, Tyler Ballard (Jessica), Jerod Doss (Kayla), Jake Doss, and Joey Head all of NW Arkansas. He has 5 stepchildren Asta Galaviz (Jalen Ben), Acacia Santiago (Caleb), Amos Galaviz, Kade Lunday, and Kylie Lunday.
He also survived by his mother Martha and 4 sisters. Lynn Doss, Joni Cassens (Brian), Debi Doss-Beck, and Betty Lou Doss. He has 2 nieces Brittany and Tiffany and 2 nephews Johnathan and Jamie. He has many aunts, uncles and cousins. Joe was a good man whose quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by many.
Please join us for his celebration of life, on March 14 at 3 p.m. at Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Williston, 701 Second Ave West, Williston ND 58801.